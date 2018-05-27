The Wall Street Journal: Jeff Flake says he hasn’t ruled out running against Trump in 2020

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, said he hoped a Republican would run for president against Trump in 2020 and that he hadn’t ruled out a primary challenge of his own.
