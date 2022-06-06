The Wall Street Journal: J&J to end COVID vaccine manufacturing deal with Emergent Biosolutions

Johnson & Johnson said Monday it planned to terminate its COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc., as both companies accused each other of breaching the agreement.
