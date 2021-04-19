The Wall Street Journal: J&J vaccine was paused due to fear blood clots could be mistreated

U.S. health authorities came close to simply warning about a blood-clotting risk from Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, but decided to recommend pausing use out of concern doctors would improperly treat the condition, people familiar with the matter said.
