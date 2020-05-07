The Wall Street Journal: Joe Biden should drop presidential bid, accuser says

Tara Reade, who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually harassing and sexually assaulting her in 1993, said she wishes he would drop out of the presidential race.
