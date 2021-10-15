Johnson & Johnson placed into bankruptcy its liabilities for tens of thousands of claims linking talc-based products to cancer, hoping to drive a settlement of personal-injury claims that are expected to grow for decades to come.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Biden signs increase in debt ceiling, but December standoff looms - October 14, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Johnson & Johnson places its talc liabilities into bankruptcy - October 14, 2021
- MemeMoney: The Reddit crowd has found a new tactic in the war against Wall Street: cutting brokers out altogether - October 14, 2021