The Wall Street Journal: Judge delays lawsuit over Pentagon cloud-computing contract

A federal judge delayed a lawsuit over a massive Pentagon cloud-computing contract Amazon.com Inc. was favored to win so the government could investigate what it said was “new information” on possible conflicts of interest in the procurement process.
