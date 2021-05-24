The Wall Street Journal: Jury to hear from Theranos customers who say they got faulty blood-test results in Elizabeth Holmes trial

Jurors will be able to hear limited evidence of Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes’s wealth, and from customers who said they got faulty blood-test results, a judge concluded in a weekend order that will help shape her criminal fraud trial.
