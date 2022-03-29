The Wall Street Journal: Justice Department backs antitrust bill targeting Apple, Amazon, Google

The Justice Department Monday endorsed legislation forbidding large digital platforms such as Amazon and Google from favoring their own products and services over competitors’, marking the Biden administration’s first full-throated support of the antitrust measure.
