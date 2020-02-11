The Wall Street Journal: Justice Department nearing decision on whether to charge Erik Prince with lying to Congress in Russia probe

The Justice Department is in the late stages of deciding whether to charge businessman and Trump ally Erik Prince in an investigation into whether he lied to Congress in its Russia probe and violated U.S. export laws in his business dealings overseas, according to people familiar with the matter.
