The Wall Street Journal: Justice Department sues to block Edward Snowden from profiting with his new book

The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday filed a civil lawsuit against Edward Snowden, arguing the former intelligence contractor violated government nondisclosure agreements by publishing a new book about his 2013 leaks of classified surveillance programs.
