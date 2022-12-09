Federal prosecutors urged a judge in a closed-door hearing Friday to hold Donald Trump’s legal team in contempt of court for failing to fully turn over all classified documents, a source said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Carvana bonds rally off worst levels but cash crisis continues to spook Wall Street - December 9, 2022
- : Apple agrees to let workers speak out about harassment and discrimination — ‘This gives me a lot of hope for all laborers’ - December 9, 2022
- Rex Nutting: Household wealth down by $13.5 trillion in 2022, second-worst destruction on record - December 9, 2022