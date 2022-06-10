The Wall Street Journal: Justin Bieber says half his face is paralyzed due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

Justin Bieber said Friday he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is caused by a virus that can attack nerves and lead to facial paralysis. He has postponed a slate of concerts.
