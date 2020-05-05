The Wall Street Journal: Juul moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Washington

Juul Labs Inc. is moving its headquarters from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., as the e-cigarette maker seeks to repair its relationship with regulators and distance itself from Silicon Valley’s growth-at-all-costs culture, according to people familiar with the matter.
