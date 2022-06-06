The Wall Street Journal: Kohl’s in advanced talks to be sold, valuing retailer around $8 billion

Kohl’s Corp. is in advanced talks to be sold in a deal that could value the department-store chain at roughly $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
