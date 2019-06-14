The Wall Street Journal: KPMG could pay as much as $50 million to settle SEC investigation

KPMG LLP is preparing to pay as much as $50 million to settle civil claims related to the conduct of former partners who learned which of their audits would be subject to surprise regulatory examinations, according to people familiar with the matter.
