The deal would be Kushner Cos.’ first capital raise on the Israeli bond market, as well as the largest unsecured capital raise by the family-controlled business that owns billions of dollars worth of apartments, office buildings and other commercial property in the U.S.
- API sees 4.8 million barrel fall in U.S. oil inventories: reports - December 29, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Kushner’s company seeks to raise $100 million by selling bonds in Israel - December 29, 2020
- : $600 stimulus payments will start going out tonight, Mnuchin says - December 29, 2020