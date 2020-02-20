L Brands Inc. is near a deal to sell control of Victoria’s Secret to a private-equity firm in a transaction that values the lingerie brand at about $1.1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: L Brands set to sell Victoria’s Secret, which would go private - February 19, 2020
- Key Words: ‘I can’t go to TurboTax’: Bloomberg on releasing his returns - February 19, 2020
- MarketWatch First Take: Groupon needs a sale — its own - February 19, 2020