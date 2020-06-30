Las Vegas Strip hospitality workers filed a lawsuit against casino operators on Monday, accusing the companies of failing to protect employees from COVID-19, one of the first efforts to hold employers legally responsible for infections as cases in the U.S. surge.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Las Vegas workers sue, saying casinos failed to protect them from coronavirus - June 29, 2020
- Trump’s jaw-dropping calls with foreign leaders threaten national security, CNN report claims - June 29, 2020
- Key Words: Coronavirus pandemic ‘not even close to being over,’ WHO chief warns. ‘The worst is yet to come’ - June 29, 2020