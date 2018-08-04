An accountant for Paul Manafort told jurors Friday she believed his tax returns contained inaccurate information and falsely reduced his tax liability by classifying millions of dollars she believed was income as loans.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Manafort trial: Accountant testifies she falsified tax return at Gates request - August 4, 2018
- Apples-to-oranges revenue comparison may have helped fuel Tesla’s rally - August 4, 2018
- Facebook’s post–Cambridge Analytica log-in changes hurt mobile game makers - August 4, 2018