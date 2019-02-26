The Wall Street Journal: Manafort’s attorneys seek leniency ahead of sentencing

Paul Manafort’s legal team detailed the former Trump campaign chairman’s work for four presidents, his ailing health, and the support he provided his extended family in a filing late Monday, asking a District of Columbia federal judge for leniency.
