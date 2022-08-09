Public pension plans lost a median 7.9% in the year ended June 30, according to Wilshire Trust Universe Comparison Service data released Tuesday, their worst annual performance since 2009 and a fresh sign of the chronic financial stress facing governments and retirement savers.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Bond Report: U.S. bond yields inch higher as traders await Wednesday’s crucial inflation data - August 9, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Market rout sends U.S. state and city pension funds to worst year since 2009 - August 9, 2022
- Deep Dive: These 18 tech stocks are this earnings season’s standouts based on three criteria - August 9, 2022