The Wall Street Journal: Mattis issues warning to Syria, Russia over use of chemical weapons

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis called out the Syrian government and its key ally, Russia, over the issue of chemical-weapons use, saying it would be “very unwise” for the regime to deploy such weapons.
