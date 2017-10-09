The Wall Street Journal: Mattis warns military to be ready if diplomacy fails with North Korea

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the U.S. is using diplomacy and economic pressure to turn back North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, but cautioned a gathering of Army officers and troops that they need to be ready in case negotiations fail
