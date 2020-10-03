The Wall Street Journal: McConnell cancels Senate votes for two weeks as Republican lawmakers test positive for coronavirus

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell canceled votes planned in the chamber over the next two weeks, after three recent cases of Covid-19 among Republican senators put the Senate’s functioning at risk but left the schedule unchanged for hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
