The Wall Street Journal: Meeting may set stage for state, federal Google antitrust probes to merge

State attorneys general will meet with U.S. Justice Department attorneys next week to share information on their respective probes of Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit, a step that could eventually lead to both groups joining forces, according to people familiar with the matter.
