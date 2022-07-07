The Wall Street Journal: Merck in talks to buy cancer biotech Seagen for about $40 billion

Merck & Co. is in advanced talks to acquire Seagen Inc. and is aiming to finalize a purchase of the cancer biotech in the next few weeks, according to people familiar with the matter, in a deal that could be worth roughly $40 billion or more.
