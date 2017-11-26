The Wall Street Journal: Meredith bets on magazine industry with $1.85 billion Time purchase

Meredith Corp., the publisher of Better Homes & Gardens and Allrecipes, has struck a deal to buy magazine publisher Time Inc. for $1.85 billion, a significant bet on the future of the magazine industry as media companies try to find their footing in an increasingly digital world.
