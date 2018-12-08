Trump associates and the Russian government were in contact far earlier in the 2016 campaign than previously known.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Michael Cohen worked ‘at the direction of’ Trump in arranging illegal payments, Manhattan prosecutors say - December 8, 2018
- Cannabis Watch: Cronos CEO: $1.8 billion from Big Tobacco is just a beginning for cannabis industry - December 7, 2018
- Mueller’s team says Manafort lied about contacts with Trump administration - December 7, 2018