The Wall Street Journal: Michael Flynn said Russia sanctions would be ‘ripped up,’ whistleblower says

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty last week to lying to the FBI about his conversation with a Russian diplomat, told an American businessman that U.S. sanctions on Russia would be “ripped up” under the Trump administration, a whistleblower told a congressman.
