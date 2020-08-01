Microsoft Corp. has paused negotiations to buy the U.S. operations of the video-sharing app TikTok after President Trump said late Friday he opposes the deal, according to people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Microsoft and Bytedance put TikTok talks on hold after Trump signals opposition - August 1, 2020
- Republicans and Democrats both want another round of stimulus checks — here’s where they disagree - August 1, 2020
- Republicans want to replace extra $600 unemployment with 70% replacement wages — but that could take months - August 1, 2020