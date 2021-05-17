Microsoft Corp. board members decided that Bill Gates needed to step down from its board in 2020 as they pursued an investigation into the billionaire’s prior romantic relationship with a female Microsoft employee that was deemed inappropriate, people familiar with the matter said.
- The Wall Street Journal: Microsoft directors wanted Gates to quit board over inappropriate relationship - May 16, 2021
- Market Extra: The stock market is volatile because it’s hard to tell ‘good’ inflation from ‘bad’ right now - May 16, 2021
- The New York Post: Bill Gates reportedly asked out colleagues while married - May 16, 2021