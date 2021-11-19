The Wall Street Journal: Microsoft, Sony pressure Activision Blizzard over sexual-misconduct issues

Microsoft Corp.’s videogame boss said the company is evaluating its relationship with Activision Blizzard Inc. in the wake of a Wall Street Journal article about its chief executive’s handling of sexual-misconduct issues at the videogame company.
