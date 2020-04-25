The Wall Street Journal: Millions of credit card customers can’t pay their bills and lenders are bracing for the impact

Millions of Americans are skipping their credit-card payments as the coronavirus pandemic puts them out of work. Banks and other lenders that for years relied on heavy consumer spending to create big profits are preparing to struggle alongside their customers.
