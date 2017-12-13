The Wall Street Journal: Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith appointed to replace Al Franken in Senate

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said on Wednesday he would appoint Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to succeed Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who is resigning over allegations of sexual misconduct.
