Mitsubishi Materials Corp. said its subsidiary knew for months factory workers were tampering with quality information on airplane, car, and power-plant parts but continued to ship the products to places, possibly including to the U.S.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Mitsubishi Materials’ quality scandal kept quiet for months - November 24, 2017
- Signet is building a high-tech photography center to showcase jewelry - November 24, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: CBS blackout lifted after deal with Dish - November 24, 2017