Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association have struck new exclusive baseball card agreements with a new company controlled by online sports-merchandise retailer Fanatics Inc., breaking the decades-long grip that incumbent icon Topps Co. has held on the trading-card market, people familiar with the matter said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: MLB drops Topps in favor of Fanatics in huge trading-card shakeup - August 19, 2021
- The Ratings Game: Nvidia stock closes up 4% as analysts say data-center growth ‘has some room to run’ - August 19, 2021
- : SEC’s Peirce warns regulator is ‘struggling’ with how to approach DeFi - August 19, 2021