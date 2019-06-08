Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters that a deal with China to end the trade war is still possible if talks resume at the G-20 meeting.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Mnuchin pushes China for trade negotiations ahead of Trump-Xi G-20 meeting - June 8, 2019
- Capitol Report: SEC action threatens billions raised in initial coin offerings that ostensibly targeted only wealthy investors - June 8, 2019
- The Fed: Get out the scissors — Barclays forecasts a half-point rate cut from the Fed in July - June 8, 2019