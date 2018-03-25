Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called on Congress on Sunday to give President Donald Trump a line-item veto despite the Supreme Court ruling 20 years ago that the practice was unconstitutional.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Mnuchin says Trump needs line-item-veto power, even though it’s unconstitutional - March 25, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: Two new lawyers won’t join Trump’s legal team after all - March 25, 2018
- Key Words: Rick Santorum to Parkland students: Stop protesting and learn CPR - March 25, 2018