The Wall Street Journal: Modera hints it may enforce COVID vaccine patents in wealthy countries

Moderna Inc. said it will never use its COVID-19 vaccine-related patents to stop others from manufacturing its vaccine in more than 90 low- and middle-income countries, but signaled it was prepared to begin enforcing patents in wealthier countries.
