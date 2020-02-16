More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees are calling on Attorney General William Barr to resign, signing an open letter that criticizes Barr’s decision to reduce prosecutors’ initial sentencing recommendation for a confidant of President Donald Trump.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: More than 1,100 former Justice Department officials call on Barr to resign - February 16, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Iran’s president says no talks with U.S. until ‘maximum pressure’ campaign ends - February 16, 2020
- Mutual Funds Weekly: Keep politics out of your stock portfolio — plus other top investing tips - February 16, 2020