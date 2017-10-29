The Wall Street Journal: Most Houston Texans players kneel during anthem in rebuke to owner

A majority of Houston Texans players took a knee during the national anthem Sunday in what amounted to a direct rebuke of the team’s owner, Bob McNair, whose comment at a recent owners meeting that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison” sparked outrage.
