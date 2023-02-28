Rupert Murdoch said some Fox News hosts and commentators endorsed the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen, according to testimony in an ongoing defamation lawsuit.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Murdoch says Fox News hosts endorsed false 2020 election claims - February 27, 2023
- Key Words: Watch your ‘AI hype,’ feds warn tech companies - February 27, 2023
- MarketWatch First Take: Why Tesla investor Ross Gerber backed down from his activist push for a board seat - February 27, 2023