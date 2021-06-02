The Wall Street Journal: National Enquirer owner, former CEO fined for breaking election law to help Trump in 2016

The publisher of the National Enquirer agreed to pay $187,500 as part of a settlement with the Federal Election Commission over a 2016 scheme to buy and suppress the story of a woman who alleged an affair with former President Donald Trump.
