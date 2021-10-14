The Wall Street Journal: Netflix employee group plans walkout amid tensions over Dave Chappelle special

Tensions are rising inside Netflix Inc. over a Dave Chappelle stand-up special that some employees said was offensive to the transgender community, the latest clash between the streaming giant’s radical-candor culture and its embrace of creative freedom.
