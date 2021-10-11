The Wall Street Journal: Netflix to partner with Walmart to sell ‘Squid Game’ merchandise and other products online

Netflix Inc. is teaming up with Walmart Inc. to create a digital storefront on the retailer’s website that will sell merchandise tied to hit shows such as “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game,” the companies said.
