The Wall Street Journal: Netflix’s Ted Sarandos says he ‘screwed up’ in defending Dave Chappelle show

Netflix Inc. Co-Chief Executive Ted Sarandos said he “screwed up” in his efforts to communicate with employees who were upset over “The Closer,” a recent comedy special by Dave Chappelle in which he made remarks that some viewed as offensive to the transgender community.
