The Wall Street Journal: New delays could keep Boeing 737 MAX grounded into holiday travel season

Friction between Boeing Co. and international air-safety authorities threatens a new delay in bringing the grounded 737 MAX fleet back into service, according to government and pilot union officials briefed on the matter.
