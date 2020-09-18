The Wall Street Journal: New TikTok plan would see Oracle, Walmart, others give U.S. companies majority stake

Backers of a proposed new entity to take over Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok are working to create an ownership structure that would give U.S. interests a majority stake, in an effort to ease the Trump administration’s security concerns.
