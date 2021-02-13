New York prosecutors are investigating financial dealings around some of Donald Trump’s signature Manhattan properties, extending the known range of the criminal probe of the former president and his company, according to people familiar with the matter.
- The Wall Street Journal: New York prosecutors investigating loans on Trump’s Manhattan properties, including flagship Trump Tower - February 13, 2021
