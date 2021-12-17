The Wall Street Journal: New York reports highest number of COVID-19 cases as omicron looms

Officials worked to shore up testing and healthcare capacity, as new COVID-19 infections hit a daily record in New York state and the Omicron variant added new risks to the pandemic response across the U.S.
